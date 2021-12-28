Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $5.58

Shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.58, but opened at $5.39. Studio City International shares last traded at $5.39, with a volume of 5 shares.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Studio City International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 4.12, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89.

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.72 million for the quarter. Studio City International had a negative return on equity of 21.36% and a negative net margin of 265.95%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Studio City International stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,158,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,902,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 3.76% of Studio City International as of its most recent SEC filing. 21.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

