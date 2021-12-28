Stuart Lerner Sells 2,857 Shares of Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) Stock

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) Director Stuart Lerner sold 2,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$71.19, for a total value of C$203,398.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$520,991.11.

STN opened at C$70.18 on Tuesday. Stantec Inc. has a 1-year low of C$40.75 and a 1-year high of C$73.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$68.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$62.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The stock has a market cap of C$7.80 billion and a PE ratio of 39.10.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$932.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$971.56 million. Equities analysts forecast that Stantec Inc. will post 2.9300002 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s payout ratio is 36.21%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STN. ATB Capital upped their price objective on Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Stantec from C$60.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Stantec from C$73.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Desjardins upped their price objective on Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$71.00.

Stantec Company Profile

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

