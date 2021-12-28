Strs Ohio Sells 27,400 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Strs Ohio reduced its position in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV) by 75.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,900 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 27,400 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Brightcove were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Brightcove by 165.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 149.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Brightcove by 975.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,185 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on BCOV. Northland Securities lowered shares of Brightcove from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCOV opened at $10.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.65. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.20 and a twelve month high of $25.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.96 million, a PE ratio of 59.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.69.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Brightcove had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $52.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Brightcove Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeff Ray acquired 5,000 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.20 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 70,300 shares of Brightcove stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $693,158.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 154,357 shares of company stock worth $1,590,446. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brightcove Company Profile

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud, Video Marketing Suite, Enterprise Video Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

