Strs Ohio Raises Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Funko were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Funko by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Funko by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Funko by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Funko by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 763.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 2,597 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FNKO opened at $19.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.44 and a 200 day moving average of $18.69. Funko, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.89 and a 52 week high of $27.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $980.96 million, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.26.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.12. Funko had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $267.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Charles D. Denson purchased 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.21 per share, for a total transaction of $1,032,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Richard Mariotti sold 24,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total transaction of $491,345.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 148,184 shares of company stock valued at $2,880,694 over the last quarter. 14.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FNKO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Funko from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.81.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc engages in designing, sourcing and distribution of licensed pop culture products. Its product lines include media and entertainment content, which comprises movies, TV shows, video games, music and sports. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Everett, WA.

