Strs Ohio Purchases Shares of 3,000 National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,062,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 248,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,420,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194 shares during the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Research in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total transaction of $248,821.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 249,488 shares of company stock worth $10,988,426 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $42.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. National Research Co. has a 52-week low of $39.27 and a 52-week high of $55.67.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.77 million for the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 48.54% and a net margin of 24.96%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

Recommended Story: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.