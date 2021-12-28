Strs Ohio Has $139,000 Stake in Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC)

Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC) by 37.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Orchid Island Capital were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 8.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,205,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,777,000 after purchasing an additional 702,350 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,006,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after purchasing an additional 567,356 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 46.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,649,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,642,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,629,000 after purchasing an additional 289,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orchid Island Capital by 12.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,599,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 176,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.32% of the company’s stock.

ORC opened at $4.67 on Tuesday. Orchid Island Capital, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.17 and a twelve month high of $6.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Orchid Island Capital, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.70%. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio is -975.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jonestrading upgraded shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Orchid Island Capital Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc operates as a specialty finance company, which engages in investing in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS). Its portfolio consists of traditional pass-through Agency RMBS and structured Agency RMBS. The traditional pass-through Agency RMBS include mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations.

