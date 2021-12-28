Strs Ohio Boosts Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) by 14.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 253.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares in the last quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 240.6% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. TheStreet raised Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.64. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $22.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.22, for a total transaction of $106,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,104 shares of company stock valued at $848,223 over the last 90 days. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.