Strong Price Up 7.5% Over Last Week (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Strong has traded up 7.5% against the US dollar. One Strong coin can currently be purchased for approximately $478.10 or 0.00961899 BTC on exchanges. Strong has a total market capitalization of $66.11 million and approximately $8.62 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001795 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00059103 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,915.24 or 0.07877149 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.45 or 0.00077365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,735.07 or 1.00062983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00053296 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00007905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong launched on August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Buying and Selling Strong

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Strong should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

