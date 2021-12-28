Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 42,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,000. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February makes up 2.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Separately, OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 17.5% in the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 26,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 3,978 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:DFEB opened at $35.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.61.

