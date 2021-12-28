Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $228,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DVY. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 525.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 836,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,186,000 after purchasing an additional 703,042 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,696,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,286,000 after buying an additional 283,587 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 396.1% during the third quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 193,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,167,000 after buying an additional 154,273 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 809,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,395,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 351,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,974,000 after buying an additional 99,422 shares during the last quarter.

DVY opened at $121.69 on Tuesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $94.12 and a 1-year high of $124.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.91.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a $0.837 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $3.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

