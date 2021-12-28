Strategic Asset Management LLC Takes $134,000 Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SPTM. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $213,000. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Benedetti & Gucer Inc. now owns 69,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 16.7% in the second quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,988,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPTM opened at $58.72 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $44.99 and a one year high of $58.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83.

