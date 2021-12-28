Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 32,894 Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 32,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,048,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for approximately 7.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RSP opened at $162.28 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $124.62 and a twelve month high of $162.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.87.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

