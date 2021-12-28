Strategic Asset Management LLC Purchases New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 20,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Strategic Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Systelligence LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 26.7% during the second quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 341,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,560,000 after purchasing an additional 71,994 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 191,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after buying an additional 14,942 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 27.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 100,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after purchasing an additional 21,561 shares during the period. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,726.2% during the third quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 286,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,391,000 after purchasing an additional 279,465 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 394,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,503,000 after purchasing an additional 5,120 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW opened at $36.59 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.02. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $33.44 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

