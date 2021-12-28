Strategic Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in iShares Residential Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF by 250.6% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of iShares Residential Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

Get iShares Residential Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of REZ opened at $96.30 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.48. iShares Residential Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $96.31.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:REZ).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Residential Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.