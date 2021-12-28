Strategic Asset Management LLC Invests $473,000 in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHA. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 232.9% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 177.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 341 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $102.87 on Tuesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $86.73 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $103.64.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

