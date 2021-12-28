STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.385 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th.

STORE Capital has raised its dividend payment by 18.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. STORE Capital has a payout ratio of 142.6% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect STORE Capital to earn $2.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.6%.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital stock opened at $34.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $37.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.40 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.07 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.21). STORE Capital had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 33.24%. The firm had revenue of $199.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that STORE Capital will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

STOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.11.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.