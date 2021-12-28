StorageVault Canada Inc. (SVAUF) to Issue Dividend of $0.00 on January 17th

StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 23rd, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0028 per share on Monday, January 17th. This represents a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

OTCMKTS:SVAUF opened at $5.78 on Tuesday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $3.03 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.38.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SVAUF. Scotiabank increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC began coverage on StorageVault Canada in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, StorageVault Canada has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

