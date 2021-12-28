Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Trading 3.6% Higher

Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) traded up 3.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.01 and last traded at $19.94. 1,380 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 193,775 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.24.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $537.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. Stoneridge had a net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $181.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stoneridge, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoneridge news, CAO Robert J. Jr. Hartman sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total value of $85,670.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 49.4% during the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,765,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $36,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,383,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,826,000 after purchasing an additional 30,416 shares in the last quarter. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 6.1% during the third quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,103,030 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $22,491,000 after purchasing an additional 63,757 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after purchasing an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 23.3% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 891,371 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,295,000 after acquiring an additional 168,353 shares during the period. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

