Steven Scott Cochran Sells 75 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Stock

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) CFO Steven Scott Cochran sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,741.11, for a total transaction of $130,583.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:CABO traded up $7.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,746.08. 15,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,849. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,770.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,868.76. The firm has a market cap of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49 and a beta of 0.54. Cable One, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,621.19 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). The business had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.87 million. Cable One had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 17.60%. Cable One’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $10.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 48.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.47%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CABO. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 12.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 0.9% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cable One by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 86.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CABO shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,149.57.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

