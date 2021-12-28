Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $526.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) will post sales of $526.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $517.00 million and the highest is $539.00 million. Steven Madden reported sales of $352.97 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 49.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.11 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $525.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.98%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

SHOO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Steven Madden from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Steven Madden presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.88.

SHOO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,934. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $32.31 and a 52-week high of $51.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.15%.

In other Steven Madden news, President Amelia Varela sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total value of $3,765,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Migliorini sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $275,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHOO. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 3rd quarter worth $132,000. Greytown Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

