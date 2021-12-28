Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,657 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.

On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.

On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.

Natera stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.16.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.36). Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business had revenue of $158.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $151.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

