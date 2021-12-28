Steven Leonard Chapman Sells 1,657 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $154,101.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, December 10th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,145 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $104,572.85.
- On Tuesday, December 7th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 4,726 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total value of $434,744.74.
- On Wednesday, December 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 7,219 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $655,485.20.
- On Monday, November 1st, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28.
- On Monday, October 4th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,653 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.65, for a total value of $722,848.45.
- On Tuesday, September 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,698 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.72, for a total value of $296,024.56.
Natera stock opened at $91.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.96. Natera, Inc. has a one year low of $82.63 and a one year high of $129.09. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 1.16.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.0% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Natera by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 502 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Natera by 148.6% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Natera by 24.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 910 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natera by 2.1% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.
NTRA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.
Natera Company Profile
Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Natera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.