Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) & Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) Head-To-Head Comparison

Ottawa Bancorp (OTCMKTS:OTTW) and Sterling Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

7.2% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.2% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.8% of Ottawa Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Sterling Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Ottawa Bancorp has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Bancorp has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ottawa Bancorp 19.52% N/A N/A Sterling Bancorp 2.14% 0.84% 0.08%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Ottawa Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ottawa Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Sterling Bancorp has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.72%. Given Sterling Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sterling Bancorp is more favorable than Ottawa Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ottawa Bancorp and Sterling Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ottawa Bancorp $15.66 million 2.66 $2.48 million $1.05 13.72 Sterling Bancorp $155.70 million 1.80 -$12.97 million $0.06 92.85

Ottawa Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Bancorp. Ottawa Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Sterling Bancorp beats Ottawa Bancorp on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ottawa Bancorp

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which offers residential real estate mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit and to a lesser extent, non-residential real estate, multi-family and construction loans. It also provides commercial and industrial loans and other consumer loans. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, �Non-Residential Real Estate, �One-to-four Family Residential, Multi-Family Residential, Consumer Direct, and Purchased Auto. The company was founded on August 21, 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, IL.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp, Inc. is a unitary thrift holding company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Sterling Bank and Trust, F.S.B., has primary branch operations in San Francisco and Los Angeles, California and New York City, and a loan production office in Seattle, Washington. Sterling offers a broad range of loan products to the residential and commercial markets, as well as retail and business banking services. Sterling also has an operations center and a branch in Southfield, Michigan. Sterling was named as the top performing community bank in the United States with total assets between $1 billion and $10 billion in 2017 by SNL/S&P Global Market Intelligence.

