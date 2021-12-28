State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 2,552 Shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,552 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.07% of Merit Medical Systems worth $2,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 78.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,049,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $67,866,000 after acquiring an additional 462,477 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,229,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,531 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,455,000 after buying an additional 134,059 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 190,826 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,701,000 after buying an additional 130,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 91.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 238,455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after buying an additional 113,956 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $64.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.06. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.43 and a 52-week high of $73.85. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 84.21, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MMSI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

About Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

