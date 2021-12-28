State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Grows Holdings in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned 0.07% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 6.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 45.6% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 46,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 14,523 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,521.5% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,843,000 after buying an additional 71,663 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWST opened at $84.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.43 and a one year high of $89.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.45.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $241.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.97 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 11.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William P. Hulligan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.01, for a total transaction of $870,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Edwin D. Johnson sold 7,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.74, for a total value of $655,344.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,816,439 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CWST. Zacks Investment Research raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Raymond James increased their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc engages in the provision of resource management and services to residential, commercial, municipal and industrial customers, in the areas of solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling and organics services. It operates through the following segments: Eastern Region, Western Region, Recycling and Other segments.

