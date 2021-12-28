Standard Lithium (CVE:SLL) Shares Up 16.4%

Standard Lithium Ltd. (CVE:SLL)’s share price shot up 16.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.95 and last traded at C$6.95. 1,408,977 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 298% from the average session volume of 354,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.97.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.26, a current ratio of 20.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. The company has a market cap of C$975.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.57.

Standard Lithium Company Profile (CVE:SLL)

Standard Lithium Ltd. explores for, develops, and processes lithium brine properties in the United States. Its flagship project is the Lanxess project where it operates approximately 150,000 acres of brine leases located in south-western Arkansas. The company was formerly known as Patriot Petroleum Corp.

