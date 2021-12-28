St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 155 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,378 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Platform Technology Partners bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth $1,085,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Target by 25.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 657,687 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,990,000 after acquiring an additional 131,917 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Target by 4.1% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 660,146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $159,584,000 after acquiring an additional 26,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colonial Trust Advisors raised its position in Target by 5.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 1,490 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGT traded up $1.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $225.80. The company had a trading volume of 20,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,436,662. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $246.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $246.10. Target Co. has a 1-year low of $166.82 and a 1-year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $108.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $25.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.56% and a return on equity of 44.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Target from $281.00 to $308.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.72, for a total value of $7,341,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

