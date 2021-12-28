St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Sells 122 Shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,859 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com comprises 1.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in salesforce.com by 0.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after purchasing an additional 299,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in salesforce.com by 1.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,115,062,000 after purchasing an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $257.50. 29,925 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,804,263. The company has a market cap of $253.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.10 and a 200 day moving average of $265.37.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.11, for a total value of $5,442,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.51, for a total value of $1,171,793.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 512,334 shares of company stock worth $145,421,795. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Atlantic Securities began coverage on salesforce.com in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 target price on salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Sunday, December 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.49.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

