St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 991 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 20.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,852 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 991 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 125.0% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FedEx in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 price objective on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus lowered their price objective on FedEx from $330.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $343.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.64.

FedEx stock traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, reaching $257.84. 5,120 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,437,910. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $242.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.79. The stock has a market cap of $68.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $216.34 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $23.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 20.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 16th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

