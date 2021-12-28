St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Invests $90,000 in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 1,025.3% during the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Barrick Gold by 35.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

GOLD traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.64. 67,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,734,578. The company has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.75. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $17.27 and a 1 year high of $25.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.05, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The gold and copper producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 16.57% and a return on equity of 6.42%. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.14%.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.50 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.39.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.