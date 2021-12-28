St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Has $869,000 Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,804 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Corning by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 329,957 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,228,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Versor Investments LP increased its stake in Corning by 310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 28,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Corning by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 321,713 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,739,000 after buying an additional 39,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Corning by 565.9% in the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,561 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 14,924 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on GLW. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $52.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.92.

NYSE:GLW traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.38. 9,567 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,265,359. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $34.81 and a one year high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.93. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). Corning had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 16,866 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total value of $632,137.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.