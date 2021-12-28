St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC boosted its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,914,055 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,249,789,000 after purchasing an additional 429,981 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,267,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,003,861,000 after purchasing an additional 134,689 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,059,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $790,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Allstate by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,727,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $745,317,000 after purchasing an additional 597,373 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Allstate by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,042,414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $657,733,000 after purchasing an additional 944,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.32. The stock had a trading volume of 5,278 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,196. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.81. The Allstate Co. has a 52-week low of $102.55 and a 52-week high of $140.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.89). Allstate had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $12.38 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALL. Barclays downgraded shares of Allstate from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.07.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

