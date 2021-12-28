St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC Cuts Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF makes up 5.2% of St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC owned about 0.10% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $9,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,276,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,424 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,216.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 532,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,853,000 after purchasing an additional 492,438 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,330,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,107,000 after purchasing an additional 484,626 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 367.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 255,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after purchasing an additional 200,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 577.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 152,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 130,410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.73. 150 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,834. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.06. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $66.48 and a one year high of $83.73.

