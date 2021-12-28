ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Takes $268,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 346 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,931,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,055,683,000 after acquiring an additional 334,675 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,258,739 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,574,365,000 after acquiring an additional 31,814 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 5.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,491,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,052,696,000 after acquiring an additional 239,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,549,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,412,873,000 after acquiring an additional 70,410 shares during the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $1,093.94 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,052.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $829.95. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $539.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 354.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $900.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet downgraded shares of Tesla from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $806.50.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.47, for a total transaction of $899,090.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total value of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,277,366 shares of company stock worth $4,483,656,578 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

