ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 7,381 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colony Family Offices LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.9% during the second quarter. Colony Family Offices LLC now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% during the second quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $84.87 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $84.22 and a 12 month high of $88.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

