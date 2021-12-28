ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,615,179 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,981,097,000 after purchasing an additional 266,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,265,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $925,571,000 after acquiring an additional 188,279 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,039,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $598,580,000 after acquiring an additional 136,366 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 1.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,363,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $498,367,000 after acquiring an additional 57,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 283.1% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,455,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $363,814,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,350 shares during the period. 77.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uday Yadav sold 49,580 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.32, for a total transaction of $8,642,785.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,662 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.12, for a total transaction of $452,859.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,051 shares of company stock valued at $31,507,939. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ETN shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eaton in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.72.

ETN stock opened at $170.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day moving average of $160.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Eaton Co. plc has a 52 week low of $114.01 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.02. Eaton had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 16.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.03%.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

