ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,618,000 after buying an additional 18,406 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 515.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 421,369 shares of company stock valued at $113,551,440 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LLY. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.83.

Shares of LLY opened at $278.41 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $161.78 and a 1 year high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.