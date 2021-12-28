Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 8.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 167,195 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,324 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Square were worth $40,100,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Square by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,760,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,036,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195,530 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Square by 10.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,679,245 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,603,600,000 after purchasing an additional 998,909 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Square by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 10,585,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,538,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,307,189 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its position in Square by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,715,271 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,393,383,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570,126 shares during the period. Finally, Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Square by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,559,178 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,111,528,000 after acquiring an additional 679,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.59% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $168.48 on Tuesday. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $289.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.44. The firm has a market cap of $77.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 157.46, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 2.39.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. Square had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Square’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SQ. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on Square from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on Square from $250.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $322.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on Square in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Square currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.66.

In other Square news, insider Sivan Whiteley sold 5,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.98, for a total value of $1,017,988.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.78, for a total value of $2,337,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,806 shares of company stock worth $18,092,716. 15.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

