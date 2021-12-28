Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Stock Position Boosted by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 126,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,022 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $2,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,975,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,272,000 after purchasing an additional 363,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $6,723,000. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the second quarter worth about $524,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 15.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares during the period. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 6.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 23,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Shares of CEF opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $20.38.

Sprott Physical Gold & Silver Trust operates as closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to invest and hold substantially all assets in physical gold bullion and silver bullion. The company was founded on October 26, 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

