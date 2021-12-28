SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 10.47% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $29,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

