SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) Shares Acquired by Raymond James & Associates

Posted by on Dec 28th, 2021

Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 651,117 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned about 10.47% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $29,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $233,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GAL opened at $47.46 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $46.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.58. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $42.40 and a 12-month high of $47.94.

Read More: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.