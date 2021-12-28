South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $16.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.21% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “South32 Limited is a resources company. The Company primarily produces alumina, aluminium, coal, manganese, nickel, silver, lead and zinc. South32 Limited is based in Perth, Australia. “

Get South32 alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Investec started coverage on South32 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, South32 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SOUHY stock opened at $14.52 on Tuesday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $9.35 and a fifty-two week high of $14.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.00.

About South32

South32 Ltd. operates as a metal and mining company. It operates through the following segments: Worsley Alumina, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Brazil Alumina, South Africa Energy Coal, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Eagle Downs Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, South Africa Managanese, Cerro Matoso, Cannington, and Hermosa.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South32 (SOUHY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.