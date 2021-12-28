SOTA Finance Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on December 28th. Over the last week, SOTA Finance has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0069 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular exchanges. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $275,098.38 and $714.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00005255 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001181 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00043344 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.91 or 0.00211888 BTC.

SOTA Finance Coin Profile

SOTA Finance is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

SOTA Finance Coin Trading

