SONO Price Tops $0.0010 on Exchanges (SONO)

SONO (CURRENCY:SONO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 27th. SONO has a market cap of $2,048.57 and approximately $1.00 worth of SONO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SONO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SONO has traded 0.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SONO alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $49,391.30 or 1.00507372 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00057779 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $140.98 or 0.00286893 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $222.05 or 0.00451857 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004561 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.11 or 0.00152849 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00010407 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00011271 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000946 BTC.

SONO Coin Profile

SONO (CRYPTO:SONO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SkunkHash hashing algorithm. SONO’s total supply is 2,084,823 coins. The Reddit community for SONO is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectSONO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONO’s official website is sonohub.ru . SONO’s official Twitter account is @AltComCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AltCommunity Coin (ALTCOM) is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SkunkHash algorithm. “

SONO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SONO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SONO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SONO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SONO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.