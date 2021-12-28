Solrise Finance (SLRS) Achieves Market Cap of $19.64 Million

Solrise Finance (CURRENCY:SLRS) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 28th. During the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000833 BTC on popular exchanges. Solrise Finance has a total market cap of $19.64 million and $869,735.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002094 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.22 or 0.00059054 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,788.46 or 0.07929216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.44 or 0.00076269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,681.85 or 0.99797686 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00052396 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00008139 BTC.

Solrise Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,327,935 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solrise Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Solrise Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Solrise Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

