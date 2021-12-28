SMART Global (SGH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, January 4th. Analysts expect SMART Global to post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter. SMART Global has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $1.800-$2.200 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $1.80-2.20 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $467.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.00 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect SMART Global to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SGH opened at $71.44 on Tuesday. SMART Global has a one year low of $35.34 and a one year high of $71.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.43 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $58.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.29.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 10,229 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.05, for a total value of $542,648.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mukesh Patel sold 59,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.29, for a total value of $3,114,235.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 160,406 shares of company stock valued at $8,352,243 over the last quarter. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in SMART Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,727,000 after purchasing an additional 52,213 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in SMART Global by 58.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 7,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in SMART Global by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,398 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently commented on SGH. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on SMART Global from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on SMART Global from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SMART Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.14.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platform Solutions (IPS), and LED Solutions.

