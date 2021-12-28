SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of SLM Co. (NASDAQ:SLM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SLM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on SLM from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on SLM from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SLM from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd.

Get SLM alerts:

Shares of SLM stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.48. 34,177 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,537,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. SLM has a 1 year low of $11.81 and a 1 year high of $21.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.69.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. SLM had a return on equity of 60.87% and a net margin of 56.48%. The company had revenue of $357.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that SLM will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from SLM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.36%.

SLM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,301,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,944,000 after acquiring an additional 243,093 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in SLM by 210.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 71,664 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 48,564 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in SLM by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,453,981 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,447,000 after acquiring an additional 89,305 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of SLM by 350.7% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,423,904 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,939 shares during the period. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corp. engages in the provision and administration of education loans. Its services include private education loans, banking, college savings, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Newark, DE.

Featured Article: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.