Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Position Increased by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,806 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. owned 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $20,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $713,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 5.5% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 1.7% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $486,000. Institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on SWKS shares. Summit Insights downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.42.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,998 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.27, for a total value of $486,485.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.00 and a twelve month high of $204.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.35. The business has a fifty day moving average of $160.00 and a 200-day moving average of $172.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 24.97%.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

