Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $211.42.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Summit Insights cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

SWKS opened at $155.36 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions has a 12 month low of $142.00 and a 12 month high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 4.35 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.30.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 32.70% and a net margin of 29.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.97%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $1,515,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,847 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.60, for a total value of $1,796,263.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,465 shares of company stock valued at $10,925,823. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,717 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,906 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,019,000 after acquiring an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,117 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,836 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $927,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $22,655,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. 73.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

