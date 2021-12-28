SKALE Network Trading Up 9.2% Over Last Week (SKL)

SKALE Network (CURRENCY:SKL) traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on December 28th. One SKALE Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000459 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. SKALE Network has a market capitalization of $578.39 million and approximately $29.71 million worth of SKALE Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SKALE Network has traded up 9.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001173 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00043890 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002083 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00007010 BTC.

About SKALE Network

SKALE Network (SKL) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2020. SKALE Network’s total supply is 4,276,664,349 coins and its circulating supply is 2,641,203,115 coins. SKALE Network’s official Twitter account is @SkaleNetwork . SKALE Network’s official message board is skale.network/blog . SKALE Network’s official website is skale.network

According to CryptoCompare, “SKALE Network is an open source Web3 platform intended to bring speed and configurability to blockchain. SKALE Network is the project by N.O.D.E. Foundation – the Lichtenstein Foundation that aims to advance development of Web3 technologies and make decentralized web more user friendly and accessible for developers, validators, and end users. N.O.D.E. Foundation partners with SKALE Labs, and other top entities and investors around the world to facilitate development of SKALE Network. SKALE Labs is the core team involved in creating the technology specs, creating the code, and growing use and awareness of the network. SKALE Labs is headquartered in San Francisco, California and also operates in Kharkiv, Ukraine. “

SKALE Network Coin Trading

