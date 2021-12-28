Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) vs. Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Critical Analysis

Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) and Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Integra LifeSciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sintx Technologies -1,596.24% -39.53% -32.27% Integra LifeSciences 14.19% 17.33% 7.30%

This table compares Sintx Technologies and Integra LifeSciences’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sintx Technologies $590,000.00 28.90 -$7.03 million N/A N/A Integra LifeSciences $1.37 billion 4.26 $133.89 million $2.54 27.17

Integra LifeSciences has higher revenue and earnings than Sintx Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Sintx Technologies has a beta of 2.05, meaning that its stock price is 105% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Integra LifeSciences has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sintx Technologies and Integra LifeSciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sintx Technologies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Integra LifeSciences 0 5 3 0 2.38

Sintx Technologies presently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential upside of 298.55%. Integra LifeSciences has a consensus price target of $76.56, indicating a potential upside of 10.92%. Given Sintx Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Sintx Technologies is more favorable than Integra LifeSciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.3% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.7% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Sintx Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of Integra LifeSciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Integra LifeSciences beats Sintx Technologies on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Sintx Technologies Company Profile

SINTX Technologies, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of silicon nitride for medical and non-medical applications. It markets spinal fusion products and develops products for use in total hip and knee joint replacements. The company was founded by Aaron A. Hofmann and Ashok C. Khandkar in 1996 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, UT.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of medical instruments, devices, and equipment. It operates through the Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segments. The Codman Specialty Surgical segment refers to the company’s neurosurgery business, which sells a full line of products for neurosurgery and neuro critical care such as tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and precision tools and instruments business, which sells instrument patterns and surgical and lighting products to hospitals, surgery centers, and dental, podiatry, and veterinary offices. The Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies segment includes offerings such as skin and wound repair, bone and joint fixation implants in the upper and lower extremities, bone grafts, and nerve and tendon repair. The company was founded by Richard E. Caruso in 1989 and is headquartered in Princeton, NJ.

