Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) Shares Gap Down to $26.59

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $26.59, but opened at $25.22. Sinclair Broadcast Group shares last traded at $25.81, with a volume of 5,135 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBGI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Sinclair Broadcast Group from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.59.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $1.11. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 2.30% and a negative return on equity of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,309 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 498,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,800,000 after buying an additional 6,649 shares during the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 31,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,023,000. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a media company, which engages in the provision of local sports and news. It operates through the following segments: Broadcast, Local Sports, and Others. The Broadcast segment consists of television stations which offers programming and operating services, and sales and other non-programming operating services.

